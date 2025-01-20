Garanti BBVA provides EUR 5 mln financing for first 5-star hotel in Dâmbovi?a county

Garanti BBVA provides EUR 5 mln financing for first 5-star hotel in Dâmbovi?a county. Garanti BBVA Romania announced the financing of Pe?tera Wellness & Spa, the first 5-star hotel located in the Pe?tera-Padina tourist resort in Bucegi Mountains, with a loan of EUR 5 million. The bank supports Grupul Industrial Alca SRL, the company behind this investment. Pe?tera Wellness (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]