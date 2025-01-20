Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan to launch donation website for presidential campaign

Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan to launch donation website for presidential campaign. Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan has reaffirmed his commitment to running in the upcoming Romanian presidential elections, revealing plans to launch a donation website for his campaign in the near future. Speaking during an interview on Digi24, Dan estimated his campaign budget to be between EUR 2-3 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]