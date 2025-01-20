REI: Over EUR2B in Non-Reimbursable Funds Available for Companies in 1Q/2025

REI: Over EUR2B in Non-Reimbursable Funds Available for Companies in 1Q/2025. More than EUR2 billion under the form of non-reimbursable funds are set to be provided in the first quarter of this year for investments in startups, as well as in the fields of technology, innovation and AI, green energy, agriculture, tourism and others, reveals an analysis by consulting firm REI. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]