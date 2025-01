Garanti BBVA Lends EUR5M to Industrial Group Alca for Funding of 5-Star Hotel in Bucegi Mountains

Garanti BBVA Romania has granted a EUR5 million loan to Industrial Group Alca for the financing of Pestera Wellness & Spa project, a 5-star hotel located in Pestera-Padina resort of Bucegi mountains.