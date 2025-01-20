Romanian literature corner to open in US public library in Ocean City, Maryland
Jan 20, 2025
Romanian literature corner to open in US public library in Ocean City, Maryland.
A Romanian Library Corner will be inaugurated this month at the Worcester County Library in Ocean City, Maryland. According to an announcement from the Romanians of DC organization, the event is scheduled for January 24. The Romanian Library Corner has been established with funding and support (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]