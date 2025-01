Romanian wins 2025 Dakar Rally in bike and quads category

Romanian wins 2025 Dakar Rally in bike and quads category. Romanian rider Emanuel Gyenes won first place in the “Original by Motul” category in the 2025 Dakar Rally, placing 20th overall in the motorcycle category. The world-famous Dakar Rally covers several thousand kilometers over 10 to 15 days taking place in Saudi Arabia. The category won by the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]