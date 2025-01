Transelectrica Eyes Over RON9.4B Investments In Next 10 Years To Develop Electricity Transmission Network

Romania's national grid operator Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) has unveiled an investment plan of RON9.4 billion for the development of the Electricity Transmission Network (ETN) in the 2024-2033 period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]