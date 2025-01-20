Longest theatrical event in the world to take place in Bucharest in February



Longest theatrical event in the world to take place in Bucharest in February.

The longest theatrical event in the world, “Horror Vacui,” will take place in February in Bucharest, as announced by the A.R.T. Fusion Association. The event consists of a large-scale artistic act supported by over 500 actors, which will take place between February 15 and 22 at the Galateca Art (…)