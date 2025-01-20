Romanians living abroad can register to vote in the upcoming presidential elections

Romanians living abroad can register to vote in the upcoming presidential elections. Romanian voters who live abroad can register starting today, January 20, to vote in this year's presidential elections, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced. Voters who live abroad can register on the website votstrainatate.ro. The website has sections for those who wish to vote at (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]