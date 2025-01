Romania secures 35 medals at IISA 6th Ice Swimming World Championship

Romania won 35 medals at the IISA 6th Ice Swimming World Championship held between January 13-19 in Molveno, Italy. Eight of the medals were won in the overall rankings, of which two gold, two silver, and four bronze. Another 27 medals were earned in the age category rankings - ten gold, nine (…)