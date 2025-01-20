 
Raiffeisen Bank Romania: 3 In 10 Romanians Feel Blue Monday As One Of The Most Difficult Days Of The Year
Jan 20, 2025

Raiffeisen Bank Romania: 3 In 10 Romanians Feel Blue Monday As One Of The Most Difficult Days Of The Year.

3 out of 10 Romanians feel Blue Monday as one of the most difficult days of the year, and the main causes of emotional discomfort are cold weather, excessive spending during the holiday period and accumulated fatigue, as per a study conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania, in collaboration with (…)

Societatea de Constructii Napoca And Beton Constructorul Slapped With RON1.4M Fine For Bid Rigging Romania's Competition Council has fined the companies Societatea de Constructii Napoca SA and Beton Constructorul SRL a total RON1.42 million (EUR286,758) for rigging a tender launched by the Chinteni City Hall in Cluj County.

Utekov Yedil Appointed Chairman of Board Of Directors Of Rompetrol Well Services Rompetrol Well Services (stock symbol: PTR), the oil services division of Rompetrol, has announced in a stock market report on Jan. 20 the appointment of Utekov Yedil as Chairman of the Board of Directors, as a result of the resignation of Romanenko Pavel as a member of the Board of Directors.

China's Haier Shuts Down Prahova County Plant Inaugurated In 2021 China’s Haier Group is shutting down the plant in Aricestii Rahtivani (Prahova County), which it opened in 2021, following a EUR70 million investment.

Dulcinella Keeps Production Targu Neamt, Plans To Develop Logistics Hub Near Bucharest Dulcinella Romania, a Romanian network of pastry and confectionery shops that started in the Republic of Moldova, is set to open a new factory in Targu Neamt in the second half of the year, which will replace the existing facility and has three times the production capacity thereof.

Poland's ?abka Group Expands In Romania With froo Brand Polish-held retailer ?abka, one of Europe's largest chain of convenience stores, has officially started its expansion in Romania with the launch of the froo brand.

Was Fitch in a hurry when it lowered Romania's rating outlook? What arguments are there for Standard & Poor's and Moody's not to do the same? And 10 questions.

Finance Ministry Raises RON300M From Banks On Jan. 20 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON300 million from banks on Monday (Jan. 20, 2025) selling benchmark bonds, at an annual average yield of 7.93%.

 


