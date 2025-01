Banca Transilvania: Number Of BT Pay Users Using Round Up Option Tops 300,000, 50% More YoY

The number of BT Pay users using the Round Up option has exceeded 300,000, which translates into a 50% increase compared to the same period last year, as per data provided by Banca Transilvania (BT) on Jan. 20, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]