Societatea de Constructii Napoca And Beton Constructorul Slapped With RON1.4M Fine For Bid Rigging

Societatea de Constructii Napoca And Beton Constructorul Slapped With RON1.4M Fine For Bid Rigging. Romania's Competition Council has fined the companies Societatea de Constructii Napoca SA and Beton Constructorul SRL a total RON1.42 million (EUR286,758) for rigging a tender launched by the Chinteni City Hall in Cluj County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]