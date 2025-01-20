Utekov Yedil Appointed Chairman of Board Of Directors Of Rompetrol Well Services
Jan 20, 2025
Rompetrol Well Services (stock symbol: PTR), the oil services division of Rompetrol, has announced in a stock market report on Jan. 20 the appointment of Utekov Yedil as Chairman of the Board of Directors, as a result of the resignation of Romanenko Pavel as a member of the Board of Directors.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]