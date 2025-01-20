Dulcinella Keeps Production Targu Neamt, Plans To Develop Logistics Hub Near Bucharest
Jan 20, 2025
Dulcinella Romania, a Romanian network of pastry and confectionery shops that started in the Republic of Moldova, is set to open a new factory in Targu Neamt in the second half of the year, which will replace the existing facility and has three times the production capacity thereof.
