Dulcinella Keeps Production Targu Neamt, Plans To Develop Logistics Hub Near Bucharest

Dulcinella Keeps Production Targu Neamt, Plans To Develop Logistics Hub Near Bucharest. Dulcinella Romania, a Romanian network of pastry and confectionery shops that started in the Republic of Moldova, is set to open a new factory in Targu Neamt in the second half of the year, which will replace the existing facility and has three times the production capacity thereof. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]