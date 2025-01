Study reveals high emigration intentions among young people in Romania

Study reveals high emigration intentions among young people in Romania. More than half of young people in Romania express a desire to emigrate for more than six months to another country, with 8% having a very strong desire, 11% a strong desire, and 32% a moderate desire to emigrate, according to the Youth Study. Southeast Europe 2024 conducted by the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]