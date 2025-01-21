Calin Georgescu heads poll for Romanian president, with Crin Antonescu as main challenger

Calin Georgescu heads poll for Romanian president, with Crin Antonescu as main challenger. Ultranationalist independent candidate Calin Georgescu would mark a clear win in the first round of the presidential elections (38%) but would not significantly improve his score in the second round against the candidate of the ruling coalition Crin Antonescu whom he might defeat with 39% to (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]