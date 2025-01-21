 
January 21, 2025

Moldova-born confectioners and pastry shop chain Dulcinella plans to open factory in Romania
Moldova-born confectioners and pastry shop chain Dulcinella plans to open factory in Romania.

Dulcinella Romania, a local network of confectioners and pastry shops with Bessarabian roots, plans this year to open a factory in Târgu Neam? where the production activity would be relocated, which would help it reach a turnover of EUR 10 million, up 30% compared to 2024. The plant would have a (…)

