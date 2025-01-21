Construction works volume in Romania down 5% y/y in January-November 2024

Construction works volume in Romania down 5% y/y in January-November 2024. The volume of construction works in Romania decreased by 5.0% y/y in the first 11 months of 2024, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The figure compares to a 1.5% decline expected by the government for the entire 2024, included by the state forecasting body CNP in the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]