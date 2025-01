China's Haier closes down EUR 70 mln refrigerator factory in Romania

China's Haier closes down EUR 70 mln refrigerator factory in Romania. Chinese group Haier announced it will close down its refrigerator factory in Romania, the group's largest production hub in Europe, launched in 2021 after EUR 70 million in investments that included EUR 25 million in state aid. The company officially informed the Romanian authorities of its (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]