PartnerVet Expands to Western Romania by Integrating Timisoara DUOVET Clinic. PartnerVet group, controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Ferenc Korponay and Dragic family, is expanding to western Romania by integrating Timisoara DUOVET clinic in its portfolio of partner clinics. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]