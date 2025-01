New Car Registrations in Romania Up 5.6% YOY in 2024, To over 150,000 Units



New passenger car registrations in Romania went up by 5.6% in 2024 against 2023, to 151,105 units, while at EU level new car registrations inched up by 0.8% to 10,632,381 units, in line with ACAROM and ACEA data.