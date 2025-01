EY Romania Survey: Over Half Of Romanian Companies Accessed European Funds And State Aid Schemes

EY Romania Survey: Over Half Of Romanian Companies Accessed European Funds And State Aid Schemes. Just over half of Romanian companies (51%) have attracted financing through European programs and state aid schemes, with the sector of firms with annual revenues of over EUR10 million being the most dynamic, as per a survey conducted by EY Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]