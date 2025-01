Autonom Lists Its 2nd Bond Issue, Of EUR30M, At Bucharest Stock Exchange

Autonom Lists Its 2nd Bond Issue, Of EUR30M, At Bucharest Stock Exchange. Autonom Services SA, the largest independent Romanian company in the mobility solutions market, is listing a new bond issue at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), on Tuesday (Jan. 21). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]