Survey: Most Romanians want their country to head West, oppose Ro-Exit idea
Jan 21, 2025
A survey conducted by INSCOP Research on behalf of Funky Citizens shows that most Romanians believe Romania's political direction should be towards the West, namely pro-EU and pro-NATO. Also, most oppose the idea of a Ro-Exit, but over half think that Romania should defend its national interests (…)
