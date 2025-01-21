Survey: Most Romanians want their country to head West, oppose Ro-Exit idea

Survey: Most Romanians want their country to head West, oppose Ro-Exit idea. A survey conducted by INSCOP Research on behalf of Funky Citizens shows that most Romanians believe Romania's political direction should be towards the West, namely pro-EU and pro-NATO. Also, most oppose the idea of a Ro-Exit, but over half think that Romania should defend its national interests (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]