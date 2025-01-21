Romanian PSD leadership approves Crin Antonescu as ruling coalition's sole presidential candidate

Romanian PSD leadership approves Crin Antonescu as ruling coalition's sole presidential candidate. The National Political Council of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) approved on Tuesday, January 21, the candidacy of former Liberal (PNL) leader Crin Antonescu for the presidency. He is to join the race with the support of PSD, PNL, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians (UDMR). The (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]