Zitec Sees 13% Organic Growth And EUR34M Consolidated Turnover In 2024

Zitec Sees 13% Organic Growth And EUR34M Consolidated Turnover In 2024. IT and digital marketing services provider Zitec ended 2024 with a consolidated turnover of EUR34 million, which translates into an organic growth of 13%, despite a difficult political and economic context, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]