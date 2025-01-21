Otilia Bordei, Roxana Ilie and Louis Juhel, a team of professionals with over 30 years of combined experience in the real estate market, are launching TREEE



Otilia Bordei, Roxana Ilie and Louis Juhel, a team of professionals with over 30 years of combined experience in the real estate market, are launching TREEE.

Otilia Bordei, Roxana Ilie and Louis Juhel, a team of three seasoned experts with over 30 years of combined experience in the real estate market, are launching TREEE, a consulting company specialized in identifying and brokering office spaces. TREEE is dedicated to supporting companies in (…)