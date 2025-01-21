Romanian car market registers sharpest decrease in new fully electric vehicles in 2024

Romanian car market registers sharpest decrease in new fully electric vehicles in 2024. Romania saw the largest percentage decrease in new fully electric cars registered in 2024, a nearly 33% drop, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Fully electric cars represented 10.1% of new cars sold in Romania in 2023. Last year, the figure dropped to (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]