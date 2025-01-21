ECHR rejects C?lin Georgescu’s request to suspend Romanian top court’s decision to cancel presidential elections

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decided on Tuesday, January 21, not to issue an interim measure in the case in which C?lin Georgescu appealed the Romanian Constitutional Court's decision to annul the 2024 presidential elections. The former candidate had requested that interim measures (…)