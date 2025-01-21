Romania's N?dlac Salami begins registration process for European quality system

Romania's N?dlac Salami begins registration process for European quality system. The N?dlac Salami, a traditional product from Arad county in western Romania, made using a recipe passed down through generations, has entered the registration process for a European quality system. The N?dlac Salami, traditionally part of the summer diet, is still made following ancestral (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]