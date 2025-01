Vastint Romania welcomes Softeh as new tenant in Timpuri Noi Square

Vastint Romania welcomes Softeh as new tenant in Timpuri Noi Square. Vastint Romania, part of the VASTINT Group, an international company with over 30 years of experience in real estate, has signed a new lease agreement for an area of approximately 1,200 m² GLA with Softeh Plus, one of the most important developers of medical software systems in Romania. Softeh (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]