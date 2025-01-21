Half of Romanian companies secured financing through European programs or state aid schemes
Jan 21, 2025
Half of Romanian companies secured financing through European programs or state aid schemes.
Just over half of Romanian companies (51%) have secured financing through European programs or state aid schemes, according to a survey conducted by EY. Roughly 60% of companies that previously accessed state aid schemes and European funds reported annual revenues of over EUR 10 million, while (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]