Car rental group Autonom lists 5-yr EUR 30 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange
Jan 21, 2025
Car rental group Autonom lists 5-yr EUR 30 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange.
Romanian car rental group Autonom, owned by brothers Marius and Dan ?tefan, officially listed its 5-year EUR 30 million bonds with the ticker AUT29E on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE). The bonds, issued to meet sustainability goals, have a maturity date of November 2029 and were issued at (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]