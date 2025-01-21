Car rental group Autonom lists 5-yr EUR 30 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Car rental group Autonom lists 5-yr EUR 30 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romanian car rental group Autonom, owned by brothers Marius and Dan ?tefan, officially listed its 5-year EUR 30 million bonds with the ticker AUT29E on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE). The bonds, issued to meet sustainability goals, have a maturity date of November 2029 and were issued at (…)