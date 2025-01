Moody's Affirms Transelectrica's Baa3 Rating, Outlook Stable

Moody's Affirms Transelectrica's Baa3 Rating, Outlook Stable. Romania's national grid operator Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) was notified on Jan. 20, 2025 that international rating agency Moody’s Investors Service had published the long term rating affirmation ”Baa3”, while keeping the outlook stable, the company has informed the shareholders and the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]