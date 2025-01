Logistics And Distribution Provider Aquila Buys Hungary’s KITAX For EUR14M

Logistics And Distribution Provider Aquila Buys Hungary’s KITAX For EUR14M. Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO), an integrated distribution and logistics provider for the fast-moving consumer goods market in Romania and Moldova, bought 100% in KITAX Kereskedelmi Korlátolt Felel?sség? Társaság, registered in Hungary. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]