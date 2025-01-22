Romania has pre-emptive rights on its Black Sea gas but not under term contract
Jan 22, 2025
Romania has pre-emptive rights on its Black Sea gas but not under term contract.
Under existing legislation, Romania has pre-emptive rights only for the natural gas already extracted - and not for the natural gas that will be extracted in the future, according to clarifications provided to Ziarul Financiar by the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]