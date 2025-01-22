ECOFIN approves Romania's 7-year fiscal plan but EC expects specific tax reforms

ECOFIN approves Romania's 7-year fiscal plan but EC expects specific tax reforms. Romania's budgetary-structural plan was approved by the ECOFIN Council on January 21, alongside similar plans for 20 other EU member states, minister of investments and European projects Marcel Bolo? announced on Facebook. Romania's budget deficit hit 8.6% of GDP in 2024, nearly three times the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]