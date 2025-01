Catalyst Romania Aims to Clinch 4-5 New Investments from Fund II, Make First Exits from Fund I

Catalyst Romania, the first local venture capital fund focused on investments in tech startups, plans to operate 4-5 new investments this year, thus reaching a portfolio of 14-15 companies linked to its second fund.