Electromontaj Enters Partnership with Dutch Tennet To Build and Upgrade 1,000 Km of High Voltage Power Lines in the Netherlands in EUR1.75B Project.

Electromontaj SA has signed a 10-year partnership with Tennet BV, operator of Netherlands’ high voltage grid, envisaging the building of 400 kms of high-voltage power lines and the upgrading of 600 kms of already existing lines.