January 22, 2025

Scientists discover oldest vestiges of human activity in Europe in Romania, dating back around 2 million years
A recent scientific paper published in the Nature Communications journal revealed evidence of “hominin activity” dating back at least 1.95 million years in Romania. The result marks the oldest proof of human activity in Europe, predating that found in Georgia, set at 1.8 million years. The (…)

