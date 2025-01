REHAU appoints Paul Chipriean as Country Manager for Romania

REHAU, the German leader in polymer-based solutions for the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, announced the appointment of Paul Chipriean as Country Manager for Romania at the beginning of this year, taking over for Alexandru Oprea, who will move on to a new strategic regional (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]