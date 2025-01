Wizz Air adds new routes, brings second aircraft to Sibiu base

Wizz Air adds new routes, brings second aircraft to Sibiu base. Low-cost airline Wizz Air said that it continues its expansion at the Sibiu base with the allocation of a second aircraft in the summer of 2025, bringing the total number of aircraft in Romania to 33. The company will thus increase capacity in the Transylvanian city by adding over 320,000 seats, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]