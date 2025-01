Wizz Air Announces Six New Routes From Romania's Sibiu To Cities In Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland And Spain



Low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced six new routes that will connect Romania's central city of Sibiu to cities in Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland and Spain, starting August 2025.