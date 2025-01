Quantum Auto Max SRL Seeks To Buy Two Auto Centers In Bucharest

Quantum Auto Max SRL Seeks To Buy Two Auto Centers In Bucharest. The Competition Council is reviewing the deal whereby Quantum Auto Max SRL intends to buy assets related to the sale, maintenance and repair of light motor vehicles held by DI-BAS Auto SRL and DI-BAS Prahova SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]