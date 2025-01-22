Colliers: Romania’s Economy Enters 2025 With Positive Long-Term Prospects, But With Significant Challenges Ahead

Colliers: Romania’s Economy Enters 2025 With Positive Long-Term Prospects, But With Significant Challenges Ahead. Romania’s economy enters 2025 with positive long-term prospects, but with significant challenges in the year ahead, Colliers consultants predict in the report ”Top 10 Forecasts for the Romanian Real Estate Market in 2025”. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]