Camelia Ene Appointed CEO Of ROCA Industry

Camelia Ene Appointed CEO Of ROCA Industry. ROCA Industry (stock symbol: ROC1), a Romanian holding specializing in building materials production, has announced the appointment of Camelia Ene as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, starting January 2025, according to a press statement released on Jan. 22, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]