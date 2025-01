Uniprest Instal Signs Lease Contract For 3,000 Sqm In ELI Park Iasi

Uniprest Instal, a wholesaler of heating installations based in Targu-Mures and controlled by Dutch group Rensa, has signed a lease contract for 3,000 square meters within ELI Park Iasi.