Jan 22, 2025
Ascendia Signs RON14.9M Contract To Supply LIVRESQ Licenses To Private Educational Sector Customer.
Ascendia (ASC.RO), a developer of e-learning solutions for various fields, such as corporate training, healthcare and entertainment, on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having signed a contract with a private educational beneficiary worth RON14.9 million plus VAT.
