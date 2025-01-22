Ascendia Signs RON14.9M Contract To Supply LIVRESQ Licenses To Private Educational Sector Customer

Ascendia (ASC.RO), a developer of e-learning solutions for various fields, such as corporate training, healthcare and entertainment, on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having signed a contract with a private educational beneficiary worth RON14.9 million plus VAT.