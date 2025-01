EY: With no mega-deal, Romania's M&A market contracts by 6% y/y in 2024

EY: With no mega-deal, Romania's M&A market contracts by 6% y/y in 2024. The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in Romania amounted to EUR 6.3 billion (USD 6.6 billion) in 2024, down 6% compared to the estimated value for 2023 (USD 7.1 billion), with the number of transactions being 10% higher (241), according to an E&Y analysis. Mega-deals excluded (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]